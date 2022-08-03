Watch Now
17-year-old boy reported missing in Ashland

Ashland Police Department
17-year-old Kenneth Scroggin
Posted at 9:49 AM, Aug 03, 2022
ASHLAND, Va. — Ashland Police have asked for the public's assistance in finding 17-year-old Kenneth Scroggin who was reported missing on Tuesday

He was last seen in King William County on Monday at 10 p.m., according to police. Scroggin has brown hair and brown eyes and is six-foot-one in height.

Scroggin has a tattoo on his forearm which is pictured above.

Although there is no foul play suspected, his family and the Ashland Police Department said they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Scroggin’s location should call (804) 365-6140.

