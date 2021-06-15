17-year-old charged in Virginia Beach shooting that left man injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the 5500 block of Gower Place that left a man seriously injured over the weekend.

At 7:33 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, dispatchers got a call about the sound of gunfire in the area. At 7:45 p.m., they got another report from a local hospital that a man had taken himself to their emergency room suffering from critical injuries after he had been shot.

Officers responded to the crime scene and found evidence. Further investigation revealed that the victim had been shot near the basketball courts on Hampshire Lane.

Detectives were able to identify the teenage suspect and obtain petitions for malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On Tuesday, police conducted a search warrant in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive in relation to this shooting and collected more evidence.

The teen was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Facility.

This case remains an active investigation by members of the VBPD Homicide Unit.

