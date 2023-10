PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police say they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, 911 received a call about a gunshot victim in the 4100 block of Cedar Lane, according to the PPD.

After officers found the 17-year-old, medics transported him to a local hospital.

Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.

