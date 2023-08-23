17-year-old girl missing from Virginia Beach, may require medical attention

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police department are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Brianna Karr was last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a VBPD. Brianna has several medical conditions that require medication, and she may need medical attention.

Brianna has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'7" and about 120 pounds, according to the VBPD. She has a pierced nose, pieced ears, and wears braces.

Police said her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about Brianna's whereabouts should contact the VBPD at 757-385-5000 or call 911.