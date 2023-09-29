17-year-old in critical condition with gunshot wound to the head: Outer Banks official

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition receiving a gunshot wound to the head early Friday morning.

An initial investigation found that group of friends was staying at the Surf Side hotel on the 6700 block of South Virginia Dare Trail, according to a Nags Head press release. Around 2 a.m. in the morning, police officers went to the hotel on a call for gunshot trauma after one of the friends allegedly mishandled a gun.

Officers found the 17-year-old girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to a Nags Head news release. She was treated by Dare County Emergency Services, transported to The Other Banks Hospital and transferred to a hospital in Virginia where she remains in critical condition.

Ashton Mills, 22, is believed to be responsible for shooting of the gun, according to a Nags Head news release. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony obstruction of justice.

A second man, Joshua Smith, 23, was charged with storage of firearms to protect minors, according to a Nags Head news release.

Mills remains in the Dare County Detention Center under a $230,000 secured bond, , according to the news release. Smith has been released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.