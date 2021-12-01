Watch
17-year-old walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound

Posted at 2:20 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 14:20:58-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old boy walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the boy was shot at around 11:49 a.m. Wednesday. It's currently unknown where the incident took place.

Police say the boy's injuries are non-life-threatening.

There is currently no suspect information, and the incident is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

