18-year-old accused of carjacking woman in Hampton arrested after police chase ends in crash

HAMPTON, Va. - An 18-year-old is in custody after police say she carjacked a woman in the 100 block of Spanish Trail and led police on a chase that ended in a crash Thursday afternoon.

At 12:33 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a carjacking that had just happened in the area.

Police say the victim, a 66-year-old Hampton woman, was getting out of her car when an unknown suspect approached her. The suspect had a gun and demanded the woman turn over her vehicle, a green 2000 Honda Civic.

The suspect then fled the scene in the victim's car.

Officers later found the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop. Authorities say the suspect ignored the officer’s emergency equipment, leading to a short chase.

The chase ended in the area of Roane Drive and West Gilbert Street when the suspect hit another vehicle that was passing by.

No one was hurt in the crash, police say.

The suspect, an 18-year-old Hampton woman, was arrested, and charges are pending.

If you know anything about this incident, you area asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

