18-year-old arrested in Elizabeth City shooting on Speed Street: Police

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Tony Zyaire Commander, 18, for a shooting that happened last month.

Thursday, May 18, around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to shots fired at the 300 block of Speed Street, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. Three houses and four vehicles were damaged by gun shots. No one was injured.

The Elizabeth City Police Department and the United States Marshall Service's arrested Commander for outstanding warrants for discharging a weapon on an occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharging a firearm in the city and injury to personal property, according to a press release from Elizabeth City Police Department.

Commander is being held at the Albemarle District Jail with a $175,000 secure bond, according to the Elizabeth City Police. His first court appearance is Monday, July 23 at Pasquotank County District Court.

This is an active investigation, anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.