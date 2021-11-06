18-year-old charged with homicide after police chase, crash kills passenger

NEW KENT Co., Va. - On October 24 a Virginia State Police trooper saw a white Infiniti sedan at 100/70 going east on I-64 at the 211mm.

VSP said the trooper also saw the vehicle traveling on the shoulder at a high rate of speed. When the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop the driver fled, police said. The driver exited the interstate at the 227 exit and continued to flee.

The pursuit concluded on Route 249 near Kenthurst Road when the Infiniti ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway, and ran off the road to the left striking trees. The vehicle subsequently caught fire.

The driver attempted to run, but was quickly located, police said. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger of the vehicle was transported for treatment of life threatening injury. On November 6 police said the passenger in the vehicle, a 17 year old female, succumbed to her injuries on October 25.

Police identified the suspect and alleged driver as 18-year-old Jahreese Watson-Ricks. He has been charged with felony homicide, involuntary manslaughter, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, reckless driving, and felony eluding, hit and run, and several other charges.