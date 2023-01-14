Watch Now
18-year-old female found dead in Windsor: Police

aonesty selby 18-year-old dead female isle of wight
Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 07:22:44-05

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — An 18-year-old female was found dead in Windsor, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Sheriff’s Office said a report was received about a deceased female in the area of Blue Ridge Trail. The office says it confirmed that the “body of a black female was located on a dirt logging path in a remote area of Isle of Wight County.”

The female has since been identified as Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Her family had reported her missing earlier on Friday and stated that they had not heard from her since Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk is performing an autopsy. Until a cause and manner of death can be determined, investigators are “treating this incident as a suspicious death.”

The Sheriff’s Office says Aonesty “was thought to be in the company of several individuals just before her death.”

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about the incident and/or Aonesty’s whereabouts from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13 to contact them by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

