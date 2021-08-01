18-year-old in custody after knifepoint robbery at Suffolk pharmacy

SUFFOLK, Va. - An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a CVS store early Sunday morning.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, dispatch received a call for the robbery at 12:36 a.m., and officers responded to the 2700 block of Godwin Boulevard. When they arrived, they learned that a man threatened an employee and lunged at her with a knife before running away from the scene.

Police said someone matching the description of the suspect was found a block away and was identified as Andrew Clarence Early.

Early was arrested on charges including armed robbery and larceny, and is currently being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

No mugshot is available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.