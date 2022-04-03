18-year-old man injured after being shot while walking in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after an 18-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting late Saturday night.

According to police, at around 10:13 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of North King Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was walking through a parking lot when he was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no further information to release at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that could assist police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

