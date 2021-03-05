18-year-old woman arrested, charged in Hampton carjacking

HAMPTON, Va. - An 18-year-old Hampton woman was arrested in connection with a carjacking that happened Thursday afternoon.

At 12:33 p.m. Thursday, dispatch received a call in reference to a carjacking in the 100 block of Spanish Trail. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim, a 66-year-old woman, was getting out of her vehicle when she was approached by someone who displayed a firearm and demanded the vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as Alice Robinson, fled the area in the victim's vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but Robinson did not stop and a short vehicle pursuit was initiated.

Robinson collided with another passing vehicle in the area of Roane Drive and West Gilbert Street, ending the pursuit. No one was injured in the crash.

Robinson has been charged with carjacking, use of a firearm, conspiracy, felony evade and elude law enforcement, reckless driving, failure to maintain control, driving without a license, not wearing a seatbelt, failure to obey a stop sign and failure to obey a highway sign.

