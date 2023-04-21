19-year-old charged in attempted abduction in York County: Sheriff

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an attempted abduction in York County Thursday night.

Around 6:05 p.m., York-Poquoson deputies responded to the Tabb Walmart parking lot in the 2600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway for an attempted abduction.

Investigators worked to identify Ahmad Matthew Bowden, 19, as the suspect. Deputies were able to retrace his steps and make an arrest at Bowden's home.

Bowden was charged with abduction, attempted robbery and wearing a mask in public.

"The charge for wearing the mask in public was based on an attempt to conceal his identity, in furtherance of the crimes he committed, not for any medicinal purpose," the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Bowden was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail following his arrest.