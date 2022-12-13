19-year-old crashes in Sussex County after speeding away from Virginia State Police

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old is facing charges after Virginia State Police said he sped away from troopers who were trying to pull him over before crashing.

It all happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Route 35 in Sussex County when State Police tried to pull over Andrew Allison, of Waverly, who was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6. State Patrol said Allison sped up and tried to pass another vehicle heading north on Route 35. He lost control, crashed into multiple trees, and was thrown from the vehicle.

Pictures from Virginia State Police show a heavily damaged car off the roadway.

Allison went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said. He was later charged with speeding, reckless driving, unsafe lane change, no valid driver's license, no seatbelt, and various other charges.

