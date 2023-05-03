19-year-old dies after motorcycle crash on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old woman died following a motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach last month.

Around 5 p.m. on April 22, police were called to the 1900 block of Laskin Road where a motorcycle and pickup truck crashed, according to a press release from the Virginia Beach Police Department. The crash caused another vehicle to swerve into the left median.

Two people were thrown from the motorcycle. Haley Hensley, 19, the passenger, was rushed to a local hospital where she died a day later, police said.

The motorcycle's driver had minor injuries.

The other drivers involved in the crash were not hurt and stayed at the scene during the investigation, the police department said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is still investigating the crash, according to the release, and charges are pending for the driver of the motorcycle.