19-year-old Henrico man arrested in Williamsburg, charged with abduction after teen reported missing

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with abduction after a woman reported her daughter missing in October.

On Dec. 14, the Williamsburg Police Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) arrested Brando Alex Pastor Batz, 19, of Henrico for abduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The victim’s mother reported her 17-year-old daughter missing on Oct. 20. She had last seen her daughter on Sept. 30.

After a thorough investigation, the missing teen was located in Henrico, and warrants were obtained against Batz. On Dec. 14, the victim was successfully recovered, and Williamsburg Police arrested Batz without incident with help from the Henrico Police Department, Henrico Gang Investigations Unit, Henrico Directed Action Response Team (DART) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Batz was booked into the Henrico Regional Jail West and charged with one felony count of abduction and kidnapping and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

If you have information about this case, you are asked to contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) online here.

Stay with News 3 for updates.