19-year-old in critical condition after being hit by truck in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old had to be flown to the hospital after being hit by a Freightliner truck in James City County on Christmas Eve.

The crash happened around 12:30 Sunday morning in the 7200 block of Richmond Road, near Noah's Ark Veterinary Hospital, according to the James City County Police Department.

Police said the 19-year-old was getting some personal items out of the roadway, but didn't see the truck coming. The driver truck was not able to swerve out of the way.

The 19-year-old was flown to VCU Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Freightliner truck is not expected to be charged, according to police.

"The incident underscores the paramount importance of road safety, especially during low-visibility conditions at night," the James City County Police Department said in a release.

Authorities did not release any other details about the crash.

