19-year-old, juvenile arrested after Virginia Beach business burglary, stolen vehicle investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two people, including a juvenile, have been arrested after an investigation into business burglaries and stolen vehicles out of Virginia Beach.

At around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, Virginia Beach Police officers responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 4700 block of Shore Drive. As they arrived on scene, a second alarm was reported in the 5100 block of the same street.

During their preliminary investigation, police determined that two vehicles had been stolen.

They were able to find the stolen vehicles, and after a short vehicle pursuit, Virginia Beach Police officers took two people into custody in Norfolk without incident.

One of the suspects, 19-year-old Jiayon Morris of Norfolk, was charged with two counts of Burglary, Grand Larceny - Automobile, Conspiracy and Possession of a Concealed Weapon.

The second suspect was identified as a juvenile and was charged appropriately, police say.

VBPD's Detective Bureau is actively investigating this case.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Download the News 3 app for updates.