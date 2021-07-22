19-year-old man, 4 juveniles wanted in connection with Portsmouth shooting that left man severely injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for several people it says are responsible for a shooting that left a man seriously injured Sunday night.

According to police, 19-year-old Travis K. Morris, as well as four juveniles, have been charged in the Dale Drive shooting incident. Morris is wanted on charges of malicious wounding by mob, shooting from a vehicle, discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm from within a roadway and shooting by mob.

One juvenile has been arrested and is in custody, police said.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

