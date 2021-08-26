Watch
19-year-old man arrested, charged with second-degree murder in connection with Norfolk fatal shooting

Norfolk Police Department
Jacques Ruffin
Posted at 2:42 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 14:42:59-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A 19-year-old Norfolk man is facing murder charges in connection with a June shooting that left a man dead.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, Jacques K. Ruffin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

The charges stem from a June 11 shooting in the 500 block of Mariners Way. Police responded to the area at about 4 a.m. and found Thomas E. Alexander III, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. Alexander died at the scene.

Detectives have not released a motive or circumstance surrounding this incident.

This is a developing story.

