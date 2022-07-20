VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 19-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old man was injured after a shooting in Virginia Beach early Wednesday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers were called to the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane at around 12:28 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jakhari Hall, 19, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim, 18, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is said to be in stable condition.

There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know can help police with their investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.