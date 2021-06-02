19-year-old man shot while sitting in vehicle in Hampton, police searching for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is searching for a suspect after a Tuesday night shooting left a 19-year-old man injured.

At approximately 6:34 p.m., dispatch received a call in reference to a shooting in the first block of Whipple Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the first block of Douglas Street.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is currently no suspect information.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

