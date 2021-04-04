19-year-old Newport News man dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - A 19-year-old man was killed after being entrapped during a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, at 3:11 a.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Magruder Boulevard for the crash. Oscar Baez, 19, was driving in the area at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Baez was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Hampton Police extracted Baez from his vehicle and he was taken to the hospital, then flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said at this time there is no indication alcohol was a contributing factor.

