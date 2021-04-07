19-year-old wanted for attempted homicide, 1 man arrested after shooting in Franklin on Oak Street

FRANKLIN, Va. - One man is wanted and another was arrested after shots were fired in the area of Oak Street on Monday.

Officials say police responded to a call for shots fired in the 700 block of Oak Street around 8:56 p.m.

While police were responding to the scene they saw a man who matched the description from callers.

Police made contact with 22-year-old Ty'Quawn Newsome, of Franklin, and the investigation ended with the arrest of Newsome. He is being charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and willingly firing in a public place.

Warrants were also obtained for 19-year-old Quatavious Sharpe. Police say he is wanted for attempted homicide and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting incident is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599. Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while staying anonymous.