1940s-era Norfolk theatre to be future boxing center; Design team hired

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk has selected a design-build team for the Historic Rosna Theatre redevelopment project.

Norfolk-based companies VIA Design Architects and Compo Construction Company will oversee the design, construction, and build out of the future Team Norfolk boxing center.

In July of 2022, the Economic Development Authority of the City of Norfolk announced that it planned to purchase the 1940s era theatre on 35th Street in the Park Place neighborhood.

On April 13, 2023, the sale of the property closed for $712,500.

On March 31, 2023, design-build teams presented proposals to a selection committee comprised of community leaders, City of Norfolk staff, and EDA Board members.

The new, state of the art boxing center will serve as home to training, competitions, and community meetings while serving local, regional, and national boxing talent.

Teams were selected and notified the week of April 17.

VIA Design will hold public community meetings in the coming months to present designs and concepts for discussion.

Once final designs are selected and complete, the overall project timeline is slated to take 18-24 months. 1951, Sargeant Memorial Collection, Norfolk Public Library VIA Design is located in Downtown Norfolk at 319 E. Plume Street.

The Rosna Theatre redevelopment project is part of the Commercial Corridor Program Pilot Plan-a larger redevelopment effort by the Department of Economic Development and the City of Norfolk.

The city says this program is part of their efforts to build a vibrant and thriving small business community.

The goal is to revitalize and grow the City’s historic main streets and neighborhoods by addressing specific areas and their needs and providing small businesses with commercial real estate technical assistance and funding provided by the City through state and federal grants.