1960s civil rights activist Robert Moses has died

Robert Parris Moses, a civil rights activist who endured beatings and jail while leading black voter registration drives in the American South during the 1960s and later helped improve minority education in math, has died. He was 86.

Moses worked to dismantle segregation as the Mississippi field director of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee during the civil rights movement and was central to the 1964 “Freedom Summer” in Mississippi.

An official who worked for Moses’ Algebra Project said the family confirmed that Moses died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Florida.

