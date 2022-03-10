$199 Lawn Pass grants access to shows at Virginia Beach Amphitheater all summer long

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Music lovers, listen up: you can see every show held at Virginia Beach's Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater this summer for just $199.

The Lawn Pass, offered by LiveNation, allows fans to attend concerts at their local venue all summer long. Holders will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day, including for sold-out shows.

Some of the concerts Lawn Pass holders will be able to attend this summer in Virginia Beach include:

Jimmy Buffett (4/28)

Lunatic Luau (5/20)

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out (5/27)

The Doobie Brothers (6/13)

Kenny Chesney (6/15)

Thomas Rhett (6/25)

Train (7/2)

Luke Bryan (7/7)

Backstreet Boys (7/13)

Dave Matthews Band (7/23)

Jason Aldean (7/30)

REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy (8/5)

Keith Urban (8/14)

Zac Brown Band (9/23)

According to LiveNation, the Lawn Pass only provides access to shows at the specific venue for which it was purchased.

To learn more about or purchase a Lawn Pass, visit LiveNation's website here.