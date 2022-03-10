Watch
$199 Lawn Pass grants access to shows at Virginia Beach Amphitheater all summer long

LiveNation
Posted at 5:13 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 17:14:10-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Music lovers, listen up: you can see every show held at Virginia Beach's Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater this summer for just $199.

The Lawn Pass, offered by LiveNation, allows fans to attend concerts at their local venue all summer long. Holders will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day, including for sold-out shows.

Some of the concerts Lawn Pass holders will be able to attend this summer in Virginia Beach include:

  • Jimmy Buffett (4/28)
  • Lunatic Luau (5/20)
  • Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out (5/27)
  • The Doobie Brothers (6/13)
  • Kenny Chesney (6/15)
  • Thomas Rhett (6/25)
  • Train (7/2)
  • Luke Bryan (7/7)
  • Backstreet Boys (7/13)
  • Dave Matthews Band (7/23)
  • Jason Aldean (7/30)
  • REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy (8/5)
  • Keith Urban (8/14)
  • Zac Brown Band (9/23)

According to LiveNation, the Lawn Pass only provides access to shows at the specific venue for which it was purchased.

To learn more about or purchase a Lawn Pass, visit LiveNation's website here.

