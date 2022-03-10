$199 Lawn Pass grants access to shows at Virginia Beach Amphitheater all summer long

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Music lovers, listen up: you can see every show held at Virginia Beach's Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater this summer for just $199.
The Lawn Pass, offered by LiveNation, allows fans to attend concerts at their local venue all summer long. Holders will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day, including for sold-out shows.
Some of the concerts Lawn Pass holders will be able to attend this summer in Virginia Beach include:
- Jimmy Buffett (4/28)
- Lunatic Luau (5/20)
- Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out (5/27)
- The Doobie Brothers (6/13)
- Kenny Chesney (6/15)
- Thomas Rhett (6/25)
- Train (7/2)
- Luke Bryan (7/7)
- Backstreet Boys (7/13)
- Dave Matthews Band (7/23)
- Jason Aldean (7/30)
- REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy (8/5)
- Keith Urban (8/14)
- Zac Brown Band (9/23)
According to LiveNation, the Lawn Pass only provides access to shows at the specific venue for which it was purchased.
To learn more about or purchase a Lawn Pass, visit LiveNation's website here.