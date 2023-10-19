$2.8M in grant money available for Newport News nonprofits

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. — The city of Newport News is calling for local nonprofits to apply for grant money, specifically any nonprofit that directly impacts the health, safety or education of Newport News residents.

The city said it has $2.8 million in funds available; the money is set aside in its annual budget.

Teresa Lassiter, director of the Legacy of Hope Foundation, said she plans on applying for the funds. She said the money would help cover the costs of renovating their current building to create classrooms for their youth empowerment programs.

Ellen Ice / WTKR

“To renovate the next space we want to get done for our youth is about $50,000, so that money would really help us to open that up in 2024," said Lassiter. "That would great for us to bring more youth in, expand our program, expand our closet, help more families in our community.”

So far this year the nonprofit has helped around 400 families. Lassiter said if they can afford the renovations, they hope to double that.

“To see the kids come and the families and the mothers, they are just so appreciative because if we were not here they would definitely be lacking in certain areas," said Lassiter.

The Legacy of Hope Foundation is having a charity dinner this Saturday. Tickets are still available. More information can be found here.

The deadline to apply for the Community Support Agency Grants is December 8.