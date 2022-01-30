2 adults, 1 child displaced after apartment fire in Indian River section of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Three people have been forced out of their home after an apartment fire in the 1600 block of Weber Avenue Sunday afternoon.

One of the residents reported a fire in their home in the Indian River section of the city at 3:28 p.m.

Firefighters with Engine Company 3 from the Indian River Fire Station arrived on scene four minutes later to find light smoke coming from the roof line of the apartment building and an active fire on the second floor in the front of the two-story apartment.

Firefighters from Virginia Beach provided assistance, entering the building with hose lines and extinguishing the fire.

The fire was called under control at 3:51 p.m.

The residents of the apartment, two adults and one child, were able to get out safely before the fire department arrived.

No one was hurt during this incident.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents with lodging.

Investigators are currently on the scene looking into the cause of the fire.

