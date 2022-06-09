2 adults, 2 children displaced after accidental Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A fire at a home in the 1100 block of Hoover Avenue has left a family of four without a place to stay for the foreseeable future.

Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in the South Norfolk section of the city at 3:43 p.m.

Crews arrived minutes later to find smoke and flames coming from the back corner on the outside of the home.

Chesapeake Fire Department

The people who live in the home - two adults and two children - were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to battle the flames and extinguished the exterior fire before moving inside to finish putting it out.

The fire was marked under control at 5:08 p.m. The City of Norfolk provided mutual aid assistance.

No one was hurt during this incident.

The home sustained significant fire damage.

The Red Cross is helping the family with lodging arrangements.

Officials say the fire was accidental.

