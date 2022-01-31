2 adults, 2 children displaced after James City Co. house fire

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - A family of four has been displaced after a fire in their home in the 100 block of Raintree Way Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers got the call about a fire in the Raintree Villas subdivision at 4:59 p.m.

Units from the James City County Fire Department arrived on scene at 5:06 p.m. to find fire on the second floor of the two-story home.

Firefighters contained the fire to the room of origin, but the home sustained smoke and water damage.

Crews with the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety and the Williamsburg Fire Department provided assistance.

Authorities told News 3 two adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

