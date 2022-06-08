2 adults, 4 children displaced after Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Six people were forced out of their home after a fire in the 600 block of Heron Point Circle in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire at a home in the Lynn Shores section of the city at 3:41 p.m. The first unit on scene reported heavy smoke and fire showing from the home.

Crews began an exterior attack until more units arrived.

Virginia Beach Fire Department

The fire was brought under control at 4:31 p.m. and marked out at 4:50 p.m.

Two adults and four children were displaced.

Fire officials say one cat is safe, but another cat has not yet been found.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are still working to find out what caused the fire.

Stay with News 3 for updates.