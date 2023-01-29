Watch Now
2 adults, 4 children displaced from residential fire in Suffolk

Posted at 12:50 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 12:51:43-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two adults and four children are displaced after a residential structure fire in Downtown Suffolk, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

The incident was dispatched around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 to the 100 block of S. 10th Street. That’s near the St. Timothy Baptist Church.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue says the fire, which was located in the living room, was under control by 5:14 a.m. The six displaced people are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Authorities added that the two adults were evaluated for smoke inhalation and did not need to be taken to the hospital, and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear.

