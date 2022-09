VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A fire at a homeless encampment has left two adults in critical condition.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a fire around 6 p.m., in the 1200 block of Baker Road.

Crews found a homeless encampment to be the source of the heavy smoke.

Two adults in critical condition were taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.