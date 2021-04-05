2 adults displaced after fire damages home in Downtown Suffolk neighborhood

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire Monday morning in a Downtown Suffolk neighborhood.

Officials were called at 11:24 a.m. for reports of a fire in the 1000 block of Oakdale Terrace.

When crews arrived on scene they found smoke showing from the two-story residence. The occupants had evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to the kitchen, and the residence sustained moderate smoke damage to the first floor.

Two adults have been displaced and they have declined assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.