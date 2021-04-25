2 adults displaced, no injuries reported after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - No injuries were reported after a house fire in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake early Sunday morning.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the call for the fire came in at 2:28 a.m., and crews responded to the 2600 block of Roundtree Circle ten minutes later.

When crews arrived, they found the home and an exterior garage engulfed in flames. The home's two residents evacuated before crews arrived.

The fire was marked under control at 3:42 a.m. Two adults were displaced but didn't require the Red Cross's assistance.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.