2 arrested, 2 juveniles wanted in connection to homicide on Virginia Ave: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are searching for two additional suspects, both 17 years old, in connection to a homicide on Virginia Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Around 11:30 p.m., police received reports of shots fired in the area of Virginia Avenue.

When officers arrived, a man, now identified as 32-year-old Darrio Munden, was found lying in a grassy area adjacent to a playground with a fatal gunshot wound. Police say he was an innocent bystander who was caught in the crossfire during a gunfight.

Detectives, with the help of citizens, have identified multiple individuals involved, two of which have been arrested.

Police say four people total have been charged, two of which are in custody, 26-year-old LeShon Byrd and a 17-year-old.

Police are looking for two other 17-year-olds that have been charged in the case.

One of the juveniles, 17-year-old Ja'marion Williams, is wanted for two other shootings, one in 2022 and another in Oct. 2023, and police believe he is armed and dangerous.

Due to Williams wanted status to two other shootings and now a homicide, police say they took the "unusual step" of releasing his name and photo.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police ask that anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the police department.

