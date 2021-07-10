Watch
2 arrested, stolen firearms recovered as Virginia Beach police work to 'stop the shooting cycle'

Virginia Beach Police Department
Tyshaun Gregory Lamont Hines (L) and Tyrell Maurice Ellis (R)
Posted at 9:46 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 21:46:14-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department's Crime Suppression Squads (CSS) arrested two people over the Fourth of July weekend in efforts to "stop the shooting cycle" by removing illegal guns from the streets of the city.

Police say the 2nd Precinct CSS team recently identified two people who were "contributing to the violent crime and quality of life issues" in the Atlantis neighborhood.

On July 4, officers saw the suspects, who were armed with firearms equipped with extended magazines, in a shopping center at 1077 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

CSS officers arrested 20-year-old Tyshaun Gregory Lamont Hines of Virginia Beach and 18-year-old Tyrell Maurice Ellis of Norfolk without incident and recovered multiple firearms with extended magazine capacity.

Tyshaun Hines
Tyrell Ellis

Hines has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and four counts of carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Ellis has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

