2 astronauts selected for NASA’s Artemis II mission have ties to Hampton Roads

NASA announced the four astronauts chosen for its Artemis II mission on Monday, April 3. Two of the four astronauts selected to fly around the moon have ties to Hampton Roads.

Victor J. Glover Jr., the selected pilot, was assigned to the Blue Blasters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA-34) and completed his final deployment on the USS John F. Kennedy during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The selected commander, Reid Wiseman, was assigned to Fighter Squadron 101 and 31 and made two deployments to the Middle East.

Glover Jr. and Wiseman will be joined by Christina Hammock Koch and Jeremy Hansen on the Artemis II mission. NASA launched the Artemis missions to “establish long-term lunar science and exploration capabilities.” NASA says Artemis I, an unmanned mission that launched that year, was a success.