2 beachgoers injured after lifeguard vehicle overturns in Duck

DUCK, N.C. - Two beachgoers were injured when a Duck Surf Rescue vehicle overturned due to a drop-off on the beach Monday afternoon.

According to Duck Town Manager Drew Havens, a lifeguard was conducting patrol on a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) when the sand collapsed at a drop-off and the vehicle overturned onto two people.

The two visitors were taken to the Outer Banks Hospital for treatment of their injuries, while the lifeguard was uninjured.

"This was an unfortunate accident, and [I hope] for a quick recovery for the beach patrons that were uninjured," Chief Lifeguard Mirek Dabrowski said.

At this time, the incident is under investigation by the Town of Duck Police Department and the owner of Duck Surf Rescue, the contracted ocean rescue service for the Town of Duck.