Watch Now
News

Actions

2 boats catch fire at Portsmouth marina, no injuries reported

2 boats catch fire at Portsmouth marina, no injuries reported
2 boats catch fire at Portsmouth marina, no injuries reported
2 boats catch fire at Portsmouth marina, no injuries reported
Posted at 9:36 AM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 10:49:45-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Around 7:55 a.m., Portsmouth Emergency Communications received a call for a boat fire at 10 Crawford Parkway, the Tidewater Yacht Marina.

The Deputy Fire Chief says crews arrived to find two boats in flames that were tied to the dock.

Fire crews immediately began suppression efforts and move unaffected boats from the dock to minimize further damage.

Portsmouth fire says the fire is contained but not extinguished.

Members of Portsmouth Fire, Norfolk Fire, Chesapeake Fire, Suffolk Fire, Navy Region, VDEM, Ports Authority MIRT, and The USCG are all on scene to ensure the incident is mitigated.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV