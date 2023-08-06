2 boats catch fire at Portsmouth marina, no injuries reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Around 7:55 a.m., Portsmouth Emergency Communications received a call for a boat fire at 10 Crawford Parkway, the Tidewater Yacht Marina.

The Deputy Fire Chief says crews arrived to find two boats in flames that were tied to the dock.

Fire crews immediately began suppression efforts and move unaffected boats from the dock to minimize further damage.

Portsmouth fire says the fire is contained but not extinguished.

Members of Portsmouth Fire, Norfolk Fire, Chesapeake Fire, Suffolk Fire, Navy Region, VDEM, Ports Authority MIRT, and The USCG are all on scene to ensure the incident is mitigated.

Stay with News 3 for updates.