2 juveniles shot in Portsmouth; police believe incidents may be connected

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Two children were shot in Portsmouth Friday afternoon.

The call for the first shooting came in at 1:55 p.m. Police say it happened in the 3700 block of Deep Creek Boulevard.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Around 4:16 p.m., police got another call about a second child who had walked into a local hospital after being shot; it is unknown whether the child is a girl or a boy. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities tell News 3 they believe both incidents may be connected.

There is no further information.

