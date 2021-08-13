Watch
News

Actions

2 juveniles shot in Portsmouth; police believe incidents may be connected

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 5:46 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 17:52:17-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Two children were shot in Portsmouth Friday afternoon.

The call for the first shooting came in at 1:55 p.m. Police say it happened in the 3700 block of Deep Creek Boulevard.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Around 4:16 p.m., police got another call about a second child who had walked into a local hospital after being shot; it is unknown whether the child is a girl or a boy. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities tell News 3 they believe both incidents may be connected.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections