2 charged after N.C. gas station line fight amid panic-buying

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two people are charged with assault after a fight in a line at a North Carolina gas station as a fuel pipeline shutdown sparks panic-buying.

Knightdale officials said in a statement that town police officers were called to a Marathon gas station Tuesday for a report of a crash and a disturbance related to two people fighting over spots in the line.

Police say the man and woman argued over spots in the line and each spat in the other’s face before the fight turned physical and a cellphone was damaged.

The woman was charged with simple assault and the man was charged with assault on a female and damage to personal property.

