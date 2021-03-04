2 charged, equipment and money seized after Norfolk vape lounge busted for illegal gambling activity

NORFOLK, Va. - Investigators with the Norfolk Police Department's Anti-Crime Division announced they have put a stop to illegal gambling they say was taking place inside a local vape lounge.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at the Lucky Vape Lounge located at 1202 E. Little Creek Road after receiving reports of illegal gambling and suspicious behavior happening at the business.

As a result of the investigation, two people have been charged and detectives seized multiple illegal gaming stations, computers and about $1,600.

Ann P. Baker, 53, of Portsmouth and Major J. Riley III, 64, of Chesapeake were charged with possessing an illegal gambling device. Riley III was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Norfolk Police say they are continuing their efforts to identify illegal gambling activity inside local businesses. If you notice any suspicious activity, they encourage you to report it by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by submitting a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

