2 Civil Air Patrolmen, including 1 VB Public Schools employee, facing sexual assault charges: Portsmouth PD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Following an investigation, detectives with the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit say two members of the Civil Air Patrol have been arrested and are facing sexual assault charges.

The arrests were made after the unit's detectives investigated a sexual assault, according to police. Police say 31-year-old James Wentworth of Portsmouth and 46-year-old Franklin Basham of Norfolk are in custody.

Wentworth was charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with a child, cruelty to children, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to police.

Police say Basham has been charged with possession of child pornography. Police tell us Basham is employed with Virginia Beach Public Schools. A spokesperson for Independence Middle School said Basham's position at the school is cafeteria assistant.

The following message was sent to Independence Middle School families and staff, according to the spokes

Good evening, Independence Middle School families,



We want to make you aware that a staff member was arrested by the Portsmouth Police Department today on charges related to possession of child pornography. At this time, there is nothing to indicate any VBCPS students are involved. As a result, this staff member will be placed on administrative leave. We are not currently part of the criminal proceedings and do not have any additional information that can be shared. VBCPS is fully cooperating with the investigation and will continue to update you as we know more.



Please be assured that we are committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students. All staff are expected to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct. We condemn and will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children. We appreciate your continued support of Independence Middle School.

The two Civil Air Patrolmen are in custody and being held at the Portsmouth City Jail, according to police.

