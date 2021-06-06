2 crashes on High-Rise Bridge in Perquimans County leaves multiple people injured

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. - Two separate crashes on the High-Rise bridge caused multiple injuries and travel lanes to shut down Saturday evening.

According to officials, 9:33 p.m., they received multiple calls for a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on the southbound side of the High-Rise bridge.

When crews arrived they found two vehicles with extensive damage. One vehicle had two occupants, with one occupant having to be taken by Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and Perquimans County EMS transported the second occupant to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

The occupant of the other vehicle was taken to Vidant Chowan Hospital.

The southbound lanes of Ocean Highway crossing the High-Rise bridge became impassable due to the crash and were closed immediately.

Deputies from the Perquimans County Sheriff's Office were stationed at the intersection of Creek Drive and Ocean Highway in the southbound lanes to block traffic from accessing the bridge.

Around 10:50 pm, a vehicle traveling southbound on Ocean Highway towards the closed intersection struck a patrol vehicle belonging to the Perquimans County Sheriffs' office.

When the patrol vehicle was struck, it was pushed into a second patrol vehicle that was on the scene.

Five occupants in the vehicle were taken to Vidant Chowan Hospital.

Neither deputy from the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office was injured.

Northbound lanes were shut down intermittently so vehicles and road debris could be removed.

Southbound lanes reopened at 12 a.m. this morning. Both incidents are under investigation.