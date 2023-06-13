2 dead, 4 hospitalized in NC12 crash Monday

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

Two people are dead, and four others are hospitalized, including three in critical condition, after a two-vehicle crash yesterday morning near the Pea Island Visitors Center on Hatteras Island, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

Sgt M.T. Bryan identified the deceased as Elijah Midgette, (D.O.B. 1997) of Rodanthe, and Carolyn Elmore (D.O.B. 1955) of Bracey, VA. Midgette was operating a Blue Dodge Caravan with no other passengers while Elmore was driving a Burgundy Chevy Suburban with four other passengers when the Caravan travelled left of center into the Suburban’s lane, according to Bryan. Midgette was pronounced dead at the scene while Elmore was declared dead at The Outer Banks Hospital.

Bryan reported that of the four passengers in the vehicle with Elmore, one was in stable condition at The Outer Banks Hospital and the three others were in critical condition in Norfolk General Hospital.

The horrific crash shut down traffic on part on NC12 for several hours on June 12. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The loss of life and injures have sent shock waves through the local community. During her remarks at the end of the June 12 Dare County Board of Education meeting, Board Member Mary Ellon Ballance struggled to hold back tears as she offered thoughts and prayers to the affected families.