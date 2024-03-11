2 dead after weekend crashes on interstates in Virginia Beach, Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. — Investigations are underway after multiple crashes led to the deaths of two people on Hampton Roads' interstates this weekend.

VIRGINIA BEACH

It all started with a crash involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning on I-264 near Newtown Road.

Virginia State Police said a 2012 Hyundai Tucson was heading west on I-264, approaching Newtown Road when a 23-year-old man ran across traffic, coming from the right shoulder. The driver hit the man who was then struck by a 2011 Toyota Avalon.

Troopers said it's unknown as to why the man ran into traffic. The drivers of the other vehicles stayed on the scene for the investigation.

As troopers were investigating, VSP said several other vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-264, simultaneoulsy. Traffic was blocked in both directions.

HAMPTON

Late Sunday morning, a woman died after a crash on I-64 near Marguder Boulevard in Hampton, State Police said. It happened just after 11:20 a.m.

State Police said Antonette Mitchell went off the road way, crashing into a jersey wall. She died from her injuries at Riverside Regional Hospital.

Virginia State Police Fatal crash on I-64 in Hampton

Mitchell was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, and neither alcohol nor speed are contributing factors. There were three other passengers in the car, one of whom had minor injuries.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va.

A Lawrenceville man died after a tractor trailer he was driving—which was hauling lumber—crashed into a number of trees in Brunswick County.

It happened Friday morning on Woodward Lane near Woodley Avenue, State Police said. John Harrison, 46, died at the scene.

Virginia State Police Deadly tractor trailer crash in Brunswick County

State troopers said they don't believe speed or alcohol are contributing factors in this crash.