2 dead, Route 13 lanes shutdown after car & truck crash in Accomack County: Troopers

ACCOMACK CO., Va. — Virginia State Police say that two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a Mazda and a Freightliner box truck crashed on Lankford Highway.

Around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, the two vehicles crashed at 6239 Lankford Highway, Nelsonia, according to the VSP.

Troopers say that one passenger of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Mazda succumbed to their injuries after being transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Another Mazda passenger was transported to Tidal health Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland, and is stable condition, according to the VSP. The driver of the Freightliner was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Route 13/Lankford highway are shutdown, and VDOT has a detour in place to help with traffic, according to the VSP.

Troopers say that the Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.